Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

EBTC stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,819.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

