D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

DHI traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,608. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

