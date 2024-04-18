Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,306,266. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

