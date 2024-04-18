CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.77. 1,509,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 817.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

