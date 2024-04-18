Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

