BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Basf Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,116.67%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

