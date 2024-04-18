Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

