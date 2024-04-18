Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLAC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 82.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

