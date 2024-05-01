DA Davidson Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

