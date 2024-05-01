Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $691.18 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $691.18 million and $329.42 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.91 or 0.00057013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 32.94574596 USD and is down -21.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $277,450,764.59 traded over the last 24 hours.”

