WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of WW stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. WW International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

