Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTH opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,864.03% and a negative return on equity of 4,506.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics makes up 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

