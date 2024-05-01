National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Shares of CTC opened at C$230.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$245.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$260.88. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$228.85 and a one year high of C$325.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

