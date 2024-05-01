Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40-26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion. Flex also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Flex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

