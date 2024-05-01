Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-$3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

