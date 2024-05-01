Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for COPT Defense Properties Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDP. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE CDP opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

