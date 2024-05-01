Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Archrock Stock Performance
Archrock stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.
Archrock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archrock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.