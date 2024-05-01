Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

