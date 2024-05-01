Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Boosted by Wedbush

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NYSE:FI opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

