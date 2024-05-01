Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 273,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

