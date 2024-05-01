Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.67 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $1,949,000 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.