Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

