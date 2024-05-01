Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Grows By 15.0%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.
Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
