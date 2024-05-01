CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. CareDx has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,628,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 432,090 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

