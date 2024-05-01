Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. Insperity also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61-0.83 EPS.

Insperity Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.