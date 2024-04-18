Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $38.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.23.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BAC stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

