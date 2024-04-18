Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $46.36 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00011085 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $986.58 million and approximately $46.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.47 or 1.00172536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,285,992 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,278,326.55082557 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.00466988 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $44,188,967.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

