Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,910 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,052. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

