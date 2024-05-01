Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.14% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.12. 51,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,843. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.07 and its 200 day moving average is $322.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.95, for a total transaction of $4,784,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,216,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

