Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LYB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. 495,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,091. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

