Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,291. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

