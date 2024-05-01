Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DENN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 434,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

