Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 453,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,578. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

