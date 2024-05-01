Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,116,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $460.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

