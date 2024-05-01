Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Lowered by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Ball Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 1,088,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,029. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

