Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Bank of America

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

APH stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.96. 1,030,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

