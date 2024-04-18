Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93,767 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.13% of Allegion worth $126,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.3 %

Allegion stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.39. 206,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

