2,504 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $237.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.07.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

