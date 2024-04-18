First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

