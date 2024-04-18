19,612 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 189.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 147,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,603. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

