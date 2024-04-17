Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

