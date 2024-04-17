Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.2 days.

Airbus Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.49. Airbus has a one year low of $127.76 and a one year high of $187.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

