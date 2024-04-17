Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.2 days.
Airbus Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.49. Airbus has a one year low of $127.76 and a one year high of $187.00.
Airbus Company Profile
