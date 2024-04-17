Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets stock opened at GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.41. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.

