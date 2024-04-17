Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.