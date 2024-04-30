Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $40.96

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $38.67. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 1,035,851 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,735,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

