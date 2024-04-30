Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $10.87. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,170,113 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

