Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.30. Macerich shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,279,144 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

