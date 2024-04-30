Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down to $10.02

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $9.50. Zuora shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 365,214 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 57.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 149.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

