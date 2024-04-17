Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:CB traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.60. 937,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
CB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
