Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CB traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.60. 937,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.