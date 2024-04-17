Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,926. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $768.63 and its 200-day moving average is $700.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

