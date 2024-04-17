Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,237. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

